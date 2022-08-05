Assam Tender: Executive Engineer, P.W.D. Dispur & Guwahati East Territorial Building Division, Guwahati-1

Press Notice

The Executive Engineer, PWD, Dispur & Guwhati East Territorial Building Division, Facny Bazar, Guwahati-1 on behalf of Governor of Assam invites item rate bids in electronic tendering system for the work "Construction of Barrack for 3 (three) nos. room for Sweeper including kitchen and verandah at Assam Prison Head Quarters complex, Khanapara, Guwahati-22" with an approximate value of work of Rs. 30,68,378.00 from APWD registered Class-I (A/B/C)/ Class-II (under Guwahati Building Circle-II) contractors having experience of similar nature of work. Details of the bids may be seen at e-procurement portal website: www.assamtenders.gov.in