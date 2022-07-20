Tender
Assam Tender: Sd/- Managing Director Assam Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Guwahati- 6
Assam Tender: Consultancy services for design, drawing & estimate of augmentation of Dergaon water supply scheme
Short e- Procurement Tender Notice
The Managing Director, Assam Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Amritpur Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781006, Assam invites the short e- Procurement Tender Notice No 03 of 2022-2023 from the experienced Consultancy firm having requisite experience of consultancy services