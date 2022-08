NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Sealed quotation affixing non-refundable court fee stamps worth Rs.8.25 (Rupees eight and twenty five paisa) only are hereby invited from the reputed printing press having registration of GSTN/PAN Card etc. for supply of the following items to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Udalguri. The last date of receipt of the quotation is fixed on 09.08.2022 upto 03:00 P.M. and will opened at 04:00 P.M. on the same day.