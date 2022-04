Press Notice

The Spl. Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Building), Health & Education, Assam on behalf of the Governor of Assam invites bids with Bid price of Rs. 23,56,58,000.00 (Rupees Twenty Three Crore Fifty Six Lakh Fifty Eight Thousand) Only for the work "Construction of Women University (Phase-I) in Jorhat District, Assam Under NIDA" with a validity of 180 (one hundred eighty) days from registered PWD Contractor under Class-I(A). Details may be seen in the portal assamtenders.gov.in