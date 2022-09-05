Assam Tender: Sd/ Superintending Engineer, P.W.D. Goalpara Building Circle, Goalpara

Press Notice

The superintending Engineer, PWD, Goalpara Building Circle, Goalpara on behalf of Governor of Assam invites item rate bids in electronic tendering system for the work "Constrution of 4 (Four) nos of Additional Class Room, Laboratory, Kitchen, Toilet Block and a Cycle Stand of Model Tea garden School at Chapar T.E. in Dhubri District." with an approximate value of work of Rs. 58,15,613.00 from APWD registered Class-I (A/B/C)/ Class-II (under the Circle) contractors having experience of similar nature of work. Details of the bids may be seen at e-procurement portal website: www.assamtenders.gov.in and also in the office of the undersigned during office hours