Assam Tender : Water Resource Department Scheme "M&R to B/T dyke along left bank of river Kopilli"

Tender Notice

No.NGWRD/TECH-5/2022-23/113

Sealed tender in prescribed form to be eventually drawn up in APWD, F-2/H, K-2 form, affixing non refundable court fee stamp of Rs.8.25 (Rupees Eight and paisa twenty five) only are hereby invited from the registered contractors/Firms of appropriate class of Water Resources Department for the scheme "M&R to B/T dyke along left bank of river Kopilli From Charaihagi to Tukulaitup (In between Ch. 22500 m to Ch.25000 m) for the year 2021-22." for an estimated amount of Rs.4.59 L and will be received up to 2.00 P.M. on 04/05/2022 in the office of the undersigned and will be open on the same date, hours and place. If the day for receiving and opening of the tender happens to be unscheduled holiday, bandh or if it is not possible to receive tender in the stipulated date for any unforeseen reason the next working day will be considered in the last date of receiving and opening of tender.

Detailed notice inviting tender, item of works, specification of group etc. for the work may be seen in the office of the undersigned during office hours of all working day up to 1.00 P.M. on 04/05/2022. Tender paper is to be obtained from the office of the undersigned on payment of Rs.500.00 (Rupees Five hundred) in Bank Draft only pledged in favour of Executive Engineer, Nagaon W.R. Division, Nagaon per copy during office hour's on all working day.

Executive Engineer

Nagaon W.R. Division

Nagaon

Tender Notice

Sealed tender in prescribed form to be eventually drawn up in APWD, F-2/H, K-2 form, affixing non refundable court fee stamp of Rs.8.25 (Rupees Eight and paisa twenty five) only are hereby invited from the registered contractors/Firms of appropriate class of Water Resources Department for the scheme "M&R to temporary protection of Tinikhuti from the erosion of river Kollong and 1 No. colony, Bakulaguri area from the erosion of river Kopilli for the year 2021-22" for an estimated amount of Rs.14.53 L and will be received up to 2.00 P.M. on 04/05/2022 in the office of the undersigned and will be open on the same date, hours and place. If the day for receiving and opening of the tender happens to be unscheduled holiday, bandh or if it is not possible to receive tender in the stipulated date for any unforeseen reason the next working day will be considered in the last date of receiving and opening of tender.

Detailed notice inviting tender, item of works, specification of group etc. for the work may be seen in the office of the undersigned during office hours of all working day up to 1.00 P.M. on 04/05/2022. Tender paper is to be obtained from the office of the undersigned on payment of Rs.500.00 (Rupees Five hundred) in Bank Draft only pledged in favour of Executive Engineer, Nagaon W.R. Division, Nagaon per copy during office hour's on all working day.