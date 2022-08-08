Assam Tender: Sd/ Chief Engineer Water Resources Department 5th Floor, Assam Water Centre Basistha, Guwahati-29

Press Notice Inviting Quotation

Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, 5th Floor, Assam Water Centre, Basistha, Guwahati-29, Assam invites sealed quotation affixing court fee stamp of Rs. 8.25 (Rupees Eight and Twenty Five paise) only from reputed Govt. registrar firm/ Contractors for supply of Stationery/ Non-Stationery items/ articles as detailed in the Schedule-A and will be received by the undersigned up to 2:00 pm of 30/08/2022 at his office. The quotation will be opened at 3:00 pm on the same date and place. If the last day of receiving of quotation happens to be an unscheduled holiday/ bandha, the next working day will be considered as the date of receiving quotation.