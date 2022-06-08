Assam Tender: Sd/- Divisional Forest Officer Guwahati Wildlife Division Basistha, Guwahati-29

TENDER NOTICE

Sealed tender affixing court fee stamp worth Rs. 8.25 (Rupees eight & twenty five paisa)

only for the following work under APFBC Scheme during 2022-23 of Guwahati Wildlife Division.

Basistha Guwahati-29 is hereby invited from the intending Govt. registered Contractors / Firms

on the basis of terms & conditions laid down in tender document. The tender paper will be

issued and received with effect from 08-06-2022 up to 3.00 pm of 28-06-2022 during all office

working days by the office of the undersigned and it will be open at 3.30 p.m. of the same day

i,e, on 28-06-2022 by the Tender Evaluation Committee