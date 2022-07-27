Tender

Assam Tender: Sd/- Superintending Engineer PWD Dibrugarh Road Circle, Dibrugarh

Assam Tender: “Restoration of Damaged side berm and slopes by laying of OFC by HDD (UG) methodology on near Sonowal Pathar road at Bamunbari to BTS at Duliabam via Rajgarh Road, Bamunbari Tiniali, Bharali Road, Khowang Bhamun Path, Moderguri Ghuguloni Road, Halmari TE, Rangchali Gaon and Dulia Lahowal Majpath Road
Assam Tender Pratidin Time
Assam Tender Pratidin TimeAssam Tender Pratidin Time
Pratidin Time

PRESS NOTICE INVITING RE-TENDER

Superintending Engineer P.W.D Dibrugarh Road Circle, Dibrugarh on behalf of Governor of Assam invites re-bid for “Restoration of Damaged side berm and slopes by laying of OFC by HDD (UG) methodology on near Sonowal Pathar road at Bamunbari to BTS at Duliabam via Rajgarh Road, Bamunbari Tiniali, Bharali Road, Khowang Bhamun Path, Moderguri Ghuguloni Road, Halmari TE, Rangchali Gaon and Dulia Lahowal Majpath Road (L=13.80 Km) by Jio Digital Fibre Private Limited for the year 2021-22 under PWRD, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Moran & Tingkhong Territorial Road Division, Dibrugarh amounting to Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (Approx). Details may be seen at website- https://assamtenders.gov.in and also at the office of the undersigned during office hours.

Assam Tender

Assam Tender
Assam TenderAssam Tender
tender
assam tender

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com