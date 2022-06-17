Assam Tender: Spl. Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Building), Health & Education Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati-3

PRESS NOTICE (Re-Tender)

In cancellation of earlier Press Notice issued vide this office letter No. CE/TB-VI/44/ 2022/02, Dated Guwahati the 28th April, 2022, the Spl. Chief Engineer, P.W.D. Building (Health & Education), Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati-3 on behalf of the Governor of Assam, invites fresh bids through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode-III of contract (Single stage two-part bidding system) from eligible contractors having experience in similar nature of work, for the following work. Details of the bid may be seen at e-procurement website i.e. www.assamtenders.gov.in The bidders must be enrolled with e-tendering web-portal www.assamtenders.gov.in