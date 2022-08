PRESS NOTICE

The Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Buildings), Assam, on behalf of the Governor of Assam invites bids through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode of contract for the works detailed in the table below, from contractors having experience in similar nature of work. Details of the bid may be seen at e-procurement portal website i.e. www.assamtenders.gov.in

Assam Tender