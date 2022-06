Press Notice Inviting Tender

The Superintending Engineer, Nagaon Circle (irrigation), Nagaon on behalf of Governor of Assam invites online bids for the works of 'Construction Solar Powered MDTW Schemes (4 Points) under RIDF-XXVII (NABARD) at Mayang Dev. Block of Jagiroad Lac for the year 2021-22 under Morigaon-Laharighat-Jagiroad Division (Irrigation), Jagiroad