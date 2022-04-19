Tender

Assam Tender : DFO, Sonitpur East Division invites bid from eligible Govt. Register Contractor/Firm in Forest Department

NOTICE INVITING TENDER No.170 The Divisional Forest Officer, Sonitpur East Division invites bid form eligible Govt. Register Contractor/Firm in Forest Department from 05/04/2022 to 26/04/2022 up to 3.00 PM for execution of the following works. Details of the bid may be seen at e-procurement portal website i.e. www.assamtenders.gov.in 1. Name of Work: Construction of Assam type Barrack 1 no Place of Work: Borgang Range Total work value inclusive of all tax as applicable: Rs.4506238/- Security Deposits: 10% of the estimated cost EMD (Rs.): 2% for GEN, 1% for OBC/ST/SC of the estimated cost Tender processing fee: 1280/- 2. Name of Work: Construction of Forester-I Quarter 1 no Place of Work: Diplonga Range Total work value inclusive of all tax as applicable: Rs.3728055/- Security Deposits: 10% of the estimated cost EMD (Rs.): 2% for GEN,1% for OBC/ST/SC of the estimated cost Tender processing fee: 1280/-
NOTE :

The contractor/bidder must be registered with www.assamtenders.gov.in for participating in the bidding process. The Bidding document may be downloaded through the portal www.assamtenders.gov.in by using their own user ID

Online submission of Technical & Financial Bid is mandatory. Manual submission (without online submission) of bid will be considered as non-responsive. Bidders are to submit the required paper for technical bid by scanning and uploading the same.

The bidder shall submit the cost of the tender processing fee and the earnest money deposit through online in the poral www.assamtenders.gov.in.

Divisional Forest Officer.

Sonitpur East Division

Janasanyog/C/104/22 Biswanath Chariali

