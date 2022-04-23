Tender for re-sale of Tinder lots lying in Forest Department in Biswanath Chariali and Sonitpur

SHORT TENDER NOTICE

This is for general information to all concerned that timber lots procured from seized/ department/ Wind fallen timber lying in various Forest Depots under Sonitpur East Division, Biswanath Chariali are intended to be re-sale by -tender from 22/04/2022 to 06/05/2022 upto 2:00 PM (IST), as per Assam Sale of Forest Produce Coups and Mahal Rules,1977. The tender will open on the same day at 2:30 PM (IST). If this office does not function on the above day for any reason beyond control, tender will be opened on the next working day. E-tender will be conducted through the web portal www.assamforestonline.in

Interested bidders may obtain details of the sale notice from the website www.assamforestonline.in