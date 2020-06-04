Tense Situation in NEF College after person Test COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
A tensed situation prevailed in NEF College at Betkuchi in Guwahati on Wednesday night after a person was tested positive for COVID-19. The person was in quarantine and after he was tested positive of the virus, the other people in the center created chaos among themselves.

There are 106 people in the quarantine center and they alleged that the center has not adequate facilities.

A section of people also destroyed the property of the college demanding the minimum facilities for the people who are in quarantine.

However, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

