Tense Situation Prevails in Golaghat after Unidentified Person Spotted

A tensed situation prevailed in Golaghat on Sunday morning after an unidentified person has been spotted in the locality.

The person reached the Farkating area from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in an onion carrying vehicle. The person introduced himself as Nasim Khan who hails from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The district administration and quarantine Samiti reached the spot immediately after they were reported of the incident by the locals.

The person is now kept under isolation at Farkating. His swabs have been collected for the COVID-19 test.

It may be mentioned that the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has been reported from the district and the arrival of a person from another state has created a sensation in the district.