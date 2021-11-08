Terrorists Kill J&K Constable In Srinagar

Despite a high-security alert in the valley, a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar on Sunday night.

According to Police sources, militants fired at 29-year-old Tawseef Ahmad Wani at SD Colony in the Batamaloo neighborhood of Srinagar. He was immediately taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police in their statement said, “Today at about 2015hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at S.D Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.”

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one police personnel… In this terror incident, he (Wani) had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.”

According to a media report, this incident comes close to the heels of a series of attacks against civilians in the Valley. At least 12 civilians were killed on October 12, mostly migrant workers and those from the minority community were killed in multiple militant attacks in Kashmir.

