A massive thermogenic gas reserve has been discovered by Oil India Limited (OIL) in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills.

The gas reserve, which was discovered at Dholai Malai village in the district, has a high content of methane, a report stated.

Dholai Malai village is located close to the India-Bangladesh border.

A team of OIL officials had visited the village and collected samples on September 27. The samples were tested and it was confirmed that it was a thermogenic gas reserve.