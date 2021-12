Tinsukia: More Than 40 Temples Served Eviction Notices For Illegal Construction

The Tinsukia district administration today served eviction notices to illegally constructed temples in the town.

More than 40 temples were served eviction notices today by the administration in the district in Assam.

The temples were allegedly constructed illegally on government lands after encroaching them.

ALSO READ: Assam: 1 Dead Speeding Truck Hits Bike At Silchar