Tinsukia: Vehicle that killed Journalist Parag Bhuyan Seized

On the instruction of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia district has seized the vehicle which hit the Kakopathar journalist of Pratidin Time Parag Bhuyan. Bhuyan who was severely injured died at the Aditya Nursing Home in Dibrugarh while undergoing treatment.

The Tinsukia police seized the vehicle bearing registration number AS 23BC7881 and apprehended the driver James Murah and Handyman/helper Baba Bordoloi.

The vehicle is owned by one Ape Ette of Samuguri village under Namsai PS.