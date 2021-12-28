TMC Leader Derek O’Brien Tests COVID-19 Positive

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently at home isolation.

Brien, who is Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.

The TMC leader in a tweet said, “Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)”

Have tested positive for #COVID



Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home.



If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice.



(Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 28, 2021

ALSO READ: Eminent Cricket Coach Abdur Robb alias Babun Da Missing from Ghy Residence