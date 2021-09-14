NationalTop Stories

TMC Nominates Sushmita Dev To Rajya Sabha

By Pratidin Bureau

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday nominated Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, to the Rajya Sabha.

“We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the Parliament. @MamataOfficial”s vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!” the party tweeted.

In her response to the nomination, Dev stated, “I am overwhelmed. I Thank my leader @MamataOfficial from the bottom of my heart. Her conviction to see more women in parliament is exemplary. I will do my very best”.

A former MP, Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of Congress and its women’s wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

She has been assigned the role of looking after the party’s functioning in Assam and Tripura. 

