TMC’s Sushmita Dev Elected To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev on Monday was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

The BJP had decided not to field any candidate against her for the Rajya Sabha poll.

Earlier this year, Dev had switched over to TMC from Congress. After joining, Dev said she was “beginning a new chapter of public service”.

In a bid to mount an opposition to the ruling BJP in Tripura, Dev had been camping in Agartala since the last few weeks.

“We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of Parliament,” TMC’s official handle tweeted.

Thanking the TMC for giving her the opportunity, Sushmita Dev reacted on Twitter: “I am overwhelmed. I Thank my leader @MamataOfficial from the bottom of my heart. Her conviction to see more women in parliament is exemplary. I will do my very best.”

Sushmita Dev is the daughter of former union minister late Santosh Mohan Dev and former MLA Bithika Dev. During her tenure in Congress, she was Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Silchar. Earlier this year, she lost to BJP’s Rajdeep Roy in the Assam Assembly polls.

Before she resigned, Dev was the president of the All India Mahila Congress.