Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day 3 Updates

India hopes for a better performance from their athletes on the third day of the Tolyo Olympics 2020 after a not so good 2nd day in the Olympics. India’s first Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi delivered a win on debut but lost her Round of 32 match to get knocked out. Indian men’s archery team comprising Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai have progressed to quarterfinals. Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won his second round match against Portugal, said latest Olympics updates.

Tennis star Sumit Nagal faces World No.2 Daniil Medvedev in Round 2 clash. Also, boxer Ashish Kumar to be in action on the 3rd day.

The Indian women’s hockey team begin their campaign against Germany. In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to advance to the next round of the men’s doubles event.

C Bhavani Devi will be in action when she takes part in the Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match. Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will be competing in the men’s laser race and women’s laser radial race respectively, said reports.

Shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be participating in the men’s skeet event. Swimmer Sajan Prakash will also be competing in men’s 200m butterfly heats.

Remaining matches of the day are: Tennis: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men’s Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 AM

Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs F Yu in Women Singles Round 2: 8:30 AM

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 8:35 AM

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 9:10 AM

Archery: Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai vs Korea in quarterfinals: 10:15 AM

Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 11:05 AM

Table Tennis: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women’s Singles Round 3 match 12:00 PM

Mens’ Skeet Final: 12:20 PM (if Khan and Bajwa qualify)

Boxing: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men’s 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 PM

Swimming: Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45 PM

Hockey: India vs Germany in Women’s Pool A match: 5:45 PM