Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has lost her semi-final bout against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in welterweight women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lovlina settles For a bronze medal with her loss in the semi-final bout.

Lovlina lose to her opponent Busenaz Surmeneli by 0-5.

However, she is the first woman to bag a medal in Olympics from Assam.

