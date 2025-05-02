10th Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture Held in Guwahati

The 10th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture was held with grandeur at Royal Global University, Gorchuk, in Guwahati on Thursday.

Renowned author, poet, lyricist, and motivational speaker Akshat Gupta, best known for The Hidden Hindu trilogy, delivered a powerful lecture challenging the common use of the term “mythology” to describe Hindu scriptures.

Gupta asserted that ancient Indian texts such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads, and Puranas are not myths but represent timeless truths. “The word ‘mythology’ originates from mithya, meaning falsehood. When we call our sacred texts mythology, we are essentially calling them lies,” he stated.

He questioned, “How will our children develop devotion if we ourselves portray our scriptures as fiction?” He also emphasized that only Hindu texts are commonly referred to as mythology, unlike scriptures of other religions.

Gupta traced this narrative to colonial tactics, stating, “European colonizers knew they could rule more easily if they disconnected us from our dharma and culture.” Citing a symbolic anecdote, he claimed the word ‘sir’ originated as “slave I remain,” allegedly used by colonizers to psychologically subjugate African populations after initial resistance.

In a compelling segment, Gupta showcased how several so-called modern scientific discoveries were already present in ancient Indian knowledge systems. He mentioned that long before Galileo, Indian sages knew the earth was round—evident in the Sanskrit term bhugol (bhu meaning earth and gol meaning round).

He also referenced the Sun God’s chariot being pulled by seven horses, symbolizing the seven colours of light, and temples dedicated to the Navagraha (nine planets), predating modern astronomy. Gupta argued that gravity, airwave transmission (Akashvani), and other scientific concepts were deeply rooted in ancient Indian texts.

He criticized the imposition of Western education at the cost of indigenous knowledge. “Why should A be for Apple and B for Ball? Why not A for Amba, B for Bhagwa, and C for Culture?” he asked, urging for an educational model more rooted in Indian culture.

The event saw the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest. He praised the evening as one of the most meaningful tributes he had witnessed, honouring Professor Mahanta's legacy. “Centuries of subjugation made us lose our atmagaurav (self-pride), but today, our atmavishwas (self-confidence) is returning,” the Governor said.

The programme began with an invocation song by singer Zublee Baruah and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by eminent dignitaries.

Among those present were entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM K.K. Dwivedi, retired Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita, APSC Chairman Debraj Upadhyay, Advocate General Debajit Lon Saikia, Madhabdev University VC Dr Arupjyoti Chowdhury, former Axom Sahitya Sabha presidents Dr Dhrubajyoti Barua and Surya Hazarika, and popular Assamese actors Pranjal Saikia, Mridula Barua, Moloya Goswami, Zerifa Wahid, and Kapil Borah, along with top officials, academics, and cultural figures.

