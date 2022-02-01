Top Stories

11 Air-Conditioned Bus Stops To Be Installed Across Guwahati

The construction of these bus stops has already been initiated by the Public Works Department (Roads).
11 Air-Conditioned Bus Stops To Be Installed Across Guwahati

Representative Image


Pratidin Time

In a welcome move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Guwahati will be getting a total of 11 new air-conditioned bus stops across the city.

The air-conditioned bus stops has been debated by the state government, the chief minister said.

The construction of these bus stops has already been initiated by the Public Works Department (Roads).

CM Sarma announced the same during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the RG Baruah road flyover.

Further integrated traffic management system and construction of new parks are also included in the government's roadmap.

These air conditioned bus stops will be installed in the following locations -

  • Assam Agriculture University Khanapara Campus

  • GNT Chinmoy Mission, Sixmile

  • Purbancha Path, Mathura Nagar

  • Mukesh Hyundai

  • Pushpanjali Arcade, ABC

  • Samsung Showroom (opposite Rajiv Bhawan)

  • Kamakhya Gate

  • Mekhela Ujua Path (Kamakhya Gate)

  • Lachit Ghat

  • Bhagawan Mahavir Jain Park

  • PWD Campus, Fancy Bazaar

Guwahati
AC bus stops

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com