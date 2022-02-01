11 Air-Conditioned Bus Stops To Be Installed Across Guwahati

In a welcome move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Guwahati will be getting a total of 11 new air-conditioned bus stops across the city.

The air-conditioned bus stops has been debated by the state government, the chief minister said.

The construction of these bus stops has already been initiated by the Public Works Department (Roads).

CM Sarma announced the same during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the RG Baruah road flyover.

Further integrated traffic management system and construction of new parks are also included in the government's roadmap.

These air conditioned bus stops will be installed in the following locations -