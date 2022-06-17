11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Meghalaya

A total of eleven Bangladeshi nationals, who didn’t possess any valid documents, were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

Initially, the Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the village defence party (VDP) of Kuliang village.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals also include five women.

They have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Arob Ali, Md Hemail, Sapon Das, Haja Moin Uddin Sistya, Md Rizwan, Hashina Begum, Husinara Begum, Ufla Khatun, Musamid Halima Begum and Chobra.

Moreover, the driver of the vehicle, in which the arrested Bangladeshi nationals were travelling, was also arrested by Meghalaya police.

He has been identified as Amal Kanti Das from Assam’s Cachar district.

Two more Indian nationals were also in the same vehicle, identified as John Patwad and Jingieit Suting of Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills district.

According to reports, both the Indian nationals were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged by the Meghalaya police under the foreigners act and other sections of the IPC against the arrestees.