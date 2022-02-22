11 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

As many as 11 people were killed and two others injured after a vehicle carrying weeding guests fell into a gorge near Sukhidang Reetha Sahib Road in Budam village of Uttarakhand's Champawat on Tuesday morning.

"11 dead and 2 injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge near Sukhidang Reetha Sahib Road. The victims were returning from a wedding party held in Panchmukhi Dharamshala, Tanakpur," Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI.

He added that the critically injured driver and another person have been rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment.

As per reports, the deceased persons belonged to the Danda and Kathoti villages of Kakanai in Uttarakhand.