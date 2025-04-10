13 Dead in Lightning Strikes Across Four Districts in Bihar; CM Announces Ex-Gratia

At least 13 people lost their lives after lightning struck multiple districts in Bihar, including Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Advertisment

As per the CMO, Begusarai reported five fatalities, Darbhanga four, Madhubani three, and Samastipur one.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia grant of ₹4 lakh for each victim’s family. "The Chief Minister is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and stands with the affected families in this hour of disaster," the statement read.

Kumar also urged residents to remain indoors and follow the Disaster Management Department’s advisories during adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, including Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, and West Champaran, for April 9 and 10. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Kishanganj and Supaul on April 10, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in multiple districts.

Also Read: Assam: Storm Wreaks Havoc in Barak Valley; Lightning Kills Cattle in Majuli