Manipur Landslide: 13 Dead, Several Still Missing

As many as 13 persons were killed and several others still remain missing after a massive landslide that struck near a railway construction camp in Manipur's Noney district on Thursday.

"We're working hard but because of rains and other factors, this happened. It is the main Tulum station where the train was supposed to stop. Maybe because of heavy ongoing work, some seismic disturbance may have taken place. 13 bodies have been taken out," said DGP P Doungel.

So far, 19 people have been rescued and are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit, official informed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.

"Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.

Evacuation of critically injured is in progress but bad weather and fresh landslides are hampering rescue operations, the CPRO said.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

"Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers and rescue operations is in progress," the NF Railway CPRO said.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Singh and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said that two more teams of NDRF are on their way to Tupul.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Following the incident, Manipur CM convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation.