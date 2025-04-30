14 Dead in Kolkata Hotel Fire, Rescue Ops Ongoing

At least 14 people have lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out at Rituraj Hotel near Falpatti Machhua in central Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:15 pm, prompting an immediate response from fire and emergency teams. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed the recovery of 14 bodies and said that several others have been rescued from the premises.

“The fire is now under control. Rescue efforts are still underway, and a special investigation team has been constituted to determine the cause,” Commissioner Verma told reporters at the scene.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, officials have not ruled out any possibilities and said a thorough investigation is in progress.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from political leaders. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged the state administration to prioritize rescue efforts and ensure the affected receive urgent medical and humanitarian aid.

"I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future," Majumdar said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar criticized the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, alleging negligence in enforcing safety standards.

"This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out... A lot of people are still stuck in the building. There was no safety or security. I don’t know what the corporation is doing," Sarkar told ANI.

Emergency crews are continuing operations at the site, with the priority remaining on locating any survivors and stabilizing the affected area.