14 NSCN Rebels Lay Down Arms In Arunachal

A total of 14 cadres belonging to different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) have laid down their arms at Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts are infamous for being safe havens for militants of different outfits.

Among the 14 rebels, ten belonged to the Isak-Muivah (IM) faction of the NSCN.

The NSCN rebels were primarily involved in extortion activities for their respective outfits.

In recent times, many rebels belonging to different insurgent outfits in the Northeastern region have surrendered and returned to mainstream.