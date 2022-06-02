Top Stories

14 UTLA Militants Surrender In Manipur

Reportedly, the surrendered militants included the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit.
Pratidin Bureau

As many as 14 militants of the James faction of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the surrendered militants included the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit.

The function on the occasion was held under the revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in the North East states taken up by the ministry of home affairs, officials said.

Moreover, the militants also surrendered two KH-33 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel guns, one Chinese made hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks and assorted ammunitions.

