14 UTLA Militants Surrender In Manipur

As many as 14 militants of the James faction of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the surrendered militants included the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit.

The function on the occasion was held under the revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in the North East states taken up by the ministry of home affairs, officials said.



Moreover, the militants also surrendered two KH-33 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel guns, one Chinese made hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks and assorted ammunitions.

