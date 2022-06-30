Top Stories

1.5 Kg Fake Gold Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

The duo was arrested from Kamrup express, sources said.
City police seized fake gold weighing 1.5 kilograms at Guwahati Railway station on Thursday evening.

Two persons were arrested in connection to it.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Urikhyar Pokal Eno and Loknath Behera.

Earlier this month, two persons were arrested from Barpeta Road in Assam for allegedly selling fake gold.

The Barpeta Road police disguised as customers conducted search operations in the area and seized a gold boat from the possession of two persons.

The gold seized from the duo weighs around 1.5 kilograms.

Guwahati
Fake gold
Guwahati Railway station

