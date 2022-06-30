1.5 Kg Fake Gold Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

City police seized fake gold weighing 1.5 kilograms at Guwahati Railway station on Thursday evening.

Two persons were arrested in connection to it.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Urikhyar Pokal Eno and Loknath Behera.

The duo was arrested from Kamrup express, sources said.

Earlier this month, two persons were arrested from Barpeta Road in Assam for allegedly selling fake gold.

The Barpeta Road police disguised as customers conducted search operations in the area and seized a gold boat from the possession of two persons.

The gold seized from the duo weighs around 1.5 kilograms.