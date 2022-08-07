Top Stories

15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Tripura

Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of four youths in Tripura.

According to reports, the incident took place in North Tripura district.

Following the incident, three of the four accused were arrested, police informed, adding that a manhunt to nab the fourth accused is on.

The minor girl was reportedly kidnapped while she was returning from tuition in the evening, after which the accused took her to a forest and raped her.

Later, they abandoned the girl at a playground.

The victim girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

