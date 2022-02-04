2 Arrested For Shooting At AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Convoy In UP

Two people have been arrested in the incident involving firing on All India Majlis-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy while he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi after campaigning, the police informed.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said, “Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway”.

The accused were hurt by Owaisi’s ‘anti-Hindu’ statements, according to SP Bhuker.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi will reportedly raise the issue of security breach and the attack on his convoy in the Parliament on Friday. Akbaruddin Owaisi, his brother, reportedly reached Delhi late on Thursday night.

Following the attack, Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying, “I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). Around three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza”.

"They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle got punctured, then I left the place in another vehicle," he added.

The AIMIM chief was in Uttar Pradesh, which will go into polls, for campaigning on Thursday.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for the 403 seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.