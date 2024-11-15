2 Drunk British Soldiers Found Having Sex In Apache Helicopter

Two soldiers were discovered engaged in sexual activity inside the cockpit of an Apache AH-64 attack helicopter during routine maintenance at the Otterburn range in Northumberland. The helicopter, valued at £8.5 million, had recently undergone night-time servicing by the Army Air Corps' ground crew. When they approached the aircraft to install rain covers, they noticed unusual swaying of the rotors and strange noises emanating from within.

Upon investigation, the crew discovered the rear cockpit occupied by a man and a woman, both believed to have been intoxicated. The male soldier was in uniform, while the female was dressed in civilian attire. Both were partially naked, with their lower halves exposed.

A report submitted to the Military Aviation Authority described the scene: “It became apparent that the rear cockpit was occupied by two people engaged in sexual intercourse. Both were naked from the waist down — the male in uniform, the female in civilian attire. They were ordered to exit the cockpit and get dressed. Both parties were serving soldiers. Both showed symptoms of intoxication.”

The helicopter, part of the Army Air Corps' 653 Squadron, was found to have been used by two soldiers from a different unit, the Royal Artillery. The incident, which occurred in 2016, has only recently been made public. Sources revealed that aircrew have since been instructed to secure helicopters more carefully to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The Otterburn Range, covering over 90 square miles, is the second-largest live-firing range in the UK and has been in use for military training since 1911.