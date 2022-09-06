2 Hizbul Mujahideen Militants Killed In Encounter In J&K

Two militants belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Based on information about presence of terrorists there, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. It soon escalated to a gunfight after terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Two militants were killed in the gun battle, who were was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," Additional DGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.