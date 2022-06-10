2 'Hybrid' Terrorists Nabbed In J&K's Baramulla

Security forces have arrested two hybrid terrorists linked to the the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to reports, the terrorists were nabbed at a check point jointly set up by the police, CRPF and Army in Sopore area late Thursday night.

Police also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The duo was intercepted while they were coming from Darpora-Delina towards Seer. They tried to escape but were apprehended swiftly by security forces.

"The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul (resident of Shopian) and Muzamil Rashid Mir (resident of Pulwama). Two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession," a police official said.

Preliminary investigation have revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of the LeT and were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians including outside labourers, police said.

'Hybrid terrorist' is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

They are activated by the handlers on need basis, a tactic that helps them to evade the radar of security forces for little longer than those who join the ranks full time.