2 LeT Militants Killed In J&K Encounter

Two militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sophian district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the encounter took place at at Kanjiular in Shopian after the Army personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

One of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently, informed Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.