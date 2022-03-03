2 ULFA-(I) Cadres Apprehended In Arunachal

In a joint operation, Assam police and troopers of Assam Rifles nabbed two cadres of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) at Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of ULFA-I and NSCN (K-YA) cadres, both the teams launched an operation on Wednesday in the deep jungles of Nampong and apprehended the two ultras.

“Feeling the heat, two cadres surrendered before security forces, as other members abandoned the ground and moved deep inside the jungles. The group was being led by ULFA (I) leader Mriganko Asom,” said an official.

The apprehended ultras have been identified as Jagaran Axom and Dhoni Axom.

Two MQ 81 assault rifles, few magazines, several rounds of live ammunition, bullet-proof jackets and some personal belongings were recovered from their possession.

Reportedly, the group had entered India through the porous border with Myanmar with an aim to carry out extortion activities.

The operation to nab more cadres is still underway.