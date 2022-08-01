20 People Quarantined In Kerala's Thrissur After First Monkeypox Death

At least 20 people were quarantines in Kerala’s Thrissur after one person died due to Monkeypox-like symptoms in the state.

According to reports, the deceased had come in contact with only 10 people including family members and friends.

"The situation is well under control, there's no panic here as of now. The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and a few friends. 20 people quarantined so far," said Renjini, Member, Education and Health standing committee.

The panchayat members of Punnayur village in Thrissur also held a meeting to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the death and the subsequent measures to be taken.

Meanwhile, state health minister Veena George launched a high-level inquiry into the death of the youth with monkeypox-like symptoms. The youth hailed from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in Thrissur district and tested positive in a foreign country.

"The result of the test conducted in the foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur due to severe fatigue and encephalitis and Monkeypox is not a fatal disease," said George.

She said that delay in seeking treatment will be investigated.

Meanwhile, a contact list and route map of the deceased youth has been prepared. Contact persons have been advised to undergo isolation.

So far, India has reported five cases of monkeypox, of which, three cases are from Kerala, one is from Delhi and one from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries.

"The monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.