27th India Club Open Tennis Championship Concludes Successfully

The 27th India Club Open Tennis Championship-2025 came to a successful conclusion, showcasing impressive displays of skill and sportsmanship from participants. The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Sumit Sattwan, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, along with Guest of Honour Charan Saran Bajoria, Managing Director of Bhagwati Sai Aluminium. Other distinguished attendees included Bijan Choudhury, President of India Club, Ankush Dutta, General Secretary of AATA, and members of the Das family.

During the ceremony, the Ashok Kr Das Memorial Trophy for Best Sportsmanship was awarded to Anirban Deka, who was recognized for his outstanding conduct on the court. Bijan Choudhury, President of India Club, delivered the vote of thanks, marking the official end of the championship.

Championship Highlights and Final Results

In the Boys' Singles categories, Kumar Shrestha triumphed in the Under-10 final, defeating Dhanush Mahanta in a close match (5-4 (8-6), 4-5 (5-7), 4-2). In the Under-12 category, Anirban Deka claimed victory over Riyan Jyoti Dutta with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Chandogya Tridive Pathak dominated the Under-14 final, winning 6-1, 6-0 against Enrich Patar. In the Under-18 final, Riyan Kashyap defeated Tridive Pathak with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4.

In the Girls' Singles, Dhaniska Mahanta won the Under-10 final, beating Rishishree Bharadwaj 4-0, 4-0. Dhyanaa Aasin Morang emerged victorious in the Under-12 final, defeating Phaagun Jyoti 6-1, 6-1. Arisha Mahin Choudhury claimed the Under-14 title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Dhyanaa Aasin Morang, while Nabiha Moriyam triumphed in the Under-18 final, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Kabyanjali Hazarika.

In the Men's and Women's Categories, Sheikh Iftikhar Md claimed the Gentlemen’s Singles title with a 6-2, 7-6 victory over Udit Gogoi. Justina Borgohain defeated Nabiha Moriyam in the Ladies' Singles final, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6. In the Gentlemen’s Doubles, Sheikh Iftikhar Md and Udit Gogoi won against Shiv Kr Prajapati and Harjeet Singh with a commanding score of 6-1, 6-1. The Mixed Doubles (Above 30 Years) saw Sudhanta Sekhar Mohanty and P Kamkhya defeat Prasurjya Bora and Rani Kaur with a 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

The Veteran Categories also saw intense competition. Priyanuz Datta Lahkar and Rajesh Baruah won the Gentlemen’s Doubles (Above 35 Years) after a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 12-10 final against Tutu Thapa and Shiv Prajapati. In the Gentlemen’s Doubles (Above 45 Years), Dr Bharat Pukan and Randip Barua defeated Devendra Singh and Shantanu Choudhury 8-3. They went on to claim further victories in the Gentlemen’s Doubles (Above 55 Years) and (Above 60 Years), defeating Amlandeep Das and Dipak Kr Das (8-4) and Amlandeep Das & Anupam Chowdhury (8-4), respectively.

The tournament provided a fantastic platform for players of all age groups to demonstrate their talent, reinforcing the event's importance in promoting tennis in the region.