3 Children Including 2 Month Old Killed As Ceiling Collapses On Them In UP

Three children including a two-month-old girl were killed as the ceiling of a room at a brick kiln fell on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Tuesday, the District Magistrate informed.

Baghpat District Magistrate, Raj Kamal Yadav said, “Three sisters died after the ceiling of the room collapsed. Two children aged 15 and 12 years and a two-month-old girl died in the incident”.

He also said, "They are survived only by their mother. Her financial situation is not good. We will try to get her all the help possible from administration".

The DM further informed that an investigation into the matter was initiated and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.