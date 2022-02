Three persons have been arrested in Manipur for allegedly slaughtering a cow over a BJP flat at Lilong in Imphal West District.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nazbul Hussain (38), Abdul Rashid (28) and Arib Khan (32), all hailing from Thoubal district.

They also hurled abuses against Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and State BJP President A. Sharda, according to reports.

The trio has been sent to police custody.