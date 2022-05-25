3 JeM Militants, Cop Killed In J&K Encounter

Three militants belonging to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday.

During the encounter, one police personnel also lost his life.The encounter took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla earlier today.

The security forces have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

So far this year, as many as 22 Pakistan-based terrorists have been neutralized by security forces, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed.

"We have neutralised three Pakistani terrorists of JeM. They were active in this area for the last 3-4 months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got martyred. Till now this year, we have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists," Kumar said.

