3 Sadin-Pratidin Journalists Join South Asian Climate Change Forum

Three journalists from the Sadin-Pratidin Group have been appointed to key positions in the newly formed leadership committee of the South Asian Climate Change Journalists Forum (SACJF) for the term 2025-26.

The SACJF, a coalition of over 300 journalists from South Asian countries, plays a pivotal role in raising awareness about the region’s climate challenges and advocating for effective action.

Ashish Gupta, the Delhi Bureau Chief of Asomiya Pratidin, has been elected as the new President of SACJF. Meanwhile, Masum Billah, a senior journalist and Bangladesh correspondent for Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, will serve as the Treasurer. Sunit Kumar Bhuyan of Pratidin Time has been appointed as an Executive Member.

The election took place during the biennial general meeting in the bilateral meeting room of the COP-29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday, marking a key moment in the region’s ongoing efforts to address climate change. South Asia, highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, has seen a growing need for robust journalism to address these urgent issues.

Alongside Gupta, Billah, and Bhuyan, other senior journalists from South Asia were elected to the leadership committee. The leadership structure for 2025-26 is as follows:

President: Ashish Gupta (India)

General Secretary: Karamot Ullah Biplob (Bangladesh)

Executive President: Assadujjaman Samrat (Bangladesh)

Vice Presidents: Mohammad Rab Newaz Chowdhury (Pakistan), Sriram Subedi (Nepal), Mahindra Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

Assistant General Secretary: Rinjin Wangchuk (Bhutan)

Treasurer: Masum Billah (Bangladesh)

Other elected members include CK Nayak (India), Akhanda Bhandari (Nepal), Kulum Bhandara (Sri Lanka), Sunit Kumar Bhuyan (India), Imran U Chowdhury (Pakistan), Bishmraj Ojha (Nepal), Faiza Gilani (Pakistan), Kuntak Chatterjee (India), and Habibur Rahman (Bangladesh).

The SACJF's biennial conference in Baku brought together climate journalists from across the region to discuss the crucial role of media in addressing the climate crisis. Discussions focused on amplifying South Asia’s climate issues on the global stage, with an emphasis on advancing climate justice and policies tailored to the region’s unique challenges.

Ashish Gupta, the newly elected President, outlined an ambitious plan for 2025, which includes a regional tour by the executive committee members to raise awareness about climate issues and strengthen advocacy efforts. "We are committed to increasing the visibility of climate-related challenges in our countries and pushing for actionable policies," Gupta stated. "Through our media networks, we aim to galvanize public opinion and promote sustainable climate solutions."

Keramat Ullah Biplob, the new General Secretary, also revealed that high-level discussions have been held with the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Bhutan to organize a regional climate conference. The event, expected to take place in either Pakistan or Bhutan, will bring together journalists, policymakers, and climate experts to collaborate on addressing the pressing climate challenges facing the South Asian region.

The new leadership team emphasized the importance of creating a unified voice for climate action in South Asia. With SACJF's headquarters in Dhaka and country chapters across India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, the forum is strategically positioned to mobilize regional cooperation and influence international climate policy.