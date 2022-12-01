4 Foreigners Held For Scamming People, Offering US Jobs, Fake Visas

The Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested 4 foreign nationals from Pune for cheating people of millions of rupees on the pretext of providing jobs and visas in the US, officials said on Thursday.

As per the police officials, the gang duped a man of Rs 26 lakh after which he filed a police complaint. The police then laid a trap to arrest the four accused.

"The police team recovered 13 mobile phones, 4 laptops, passports of different countries and three internet routers from them. The four accused are from different countries in Africa namely Zambia, Ghana, Namibia and Uganda," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Police Balsingh Rajput.

The DCP said that the accused used to trick the victims by sending US visas sent by a mail ID similar to that of the American Embassy and asked for money in someone else's bank account.