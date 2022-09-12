Top Stories

4,000 Litres Of Stolen Condensate Oil Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Representative Image
Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly seized 4,000 litres of condensate stolen oil from a tanker truck at Guwahati Railway station on Monday.

According to sources, miscreants had siphoned oil from a goods train and loaded it into the tanker truck before trying to flee.

The tanker truck, bearing registration number ‘AS01-HC-9897’, was intercepted before it could escape.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as one Dimbeshwar Deka, has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

Further investigation is on.

