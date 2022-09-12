4,000 Litres Of Stolen Condensate Oil Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly seized 4,000 litres of condensate stolen oil from a tanker truck at Guwahati Railway station on Monday.

According to sources, miscreants had siphoned oil from a goods train and loaded it into the tanker truck before trying to flee.

The tanker truck, bearing registration number ‘AS01-HC-9897’, was intercepted before it could escape.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as one Dimbeshwar Deka, has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

Further investigation is on.